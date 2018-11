× Missing teen’s body found in New Franklin

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio – The search for a missing teen has come to a sad end.

The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the body found on November 25 on Rex Hill Road in New Franklin as Samantha Guthrie.

The 18-year-old had been missing since November 4.

Guthrie died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner’s report.

Police have not released any information on their search for a suspect.