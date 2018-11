Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Amanda Berry and FOX 8 are working together to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Eve Bledsoe is 17.

She was last seen November 19 in Cleveland.

Eve left with her 7-month-old son and the child's father.

They're said to be traveling in a maroon vehicle.

If you have any information please call Detective Callahan with the Cleveland Police Department. The number is (216)623-3138.

