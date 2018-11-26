Men to be sentenced for barbershop shooting that injured 5-year-old boy

CLEVELAND– The men convicted in a robbery and shooting at a Cleveland barbershop will be sentenced Monday morning.

Ross Sumlin Jr. and Rayshaun Perkins were found guilty on all 17 counts in the case. The sentencing hearing is set for 10:30 a.m.

Police said the men tried to rob Prodigy Cuts at West 59th Street and Storer Avenue in October 2016. Employees fired their guns in self-defense, according to investigators.

A 5-year-old boy, who was getting his hair cut, was shot in the foot. A 26-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the back.

