Home of Aniya Day Garrett’s father ransacked, gifts for foundation stolen

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio - A grieving father's efforts to create change through the Justice for Aniya Foundation is now in jeopardy after more than 100 gifts planned for his daughter's foundation were stolen from his East Cleveland home.

"Someone robbed my home, robbed the toys we have for the children," said Mickhal Garrett. "They took multiple items from our foundation; meanwhile, we're trying to give back to children in need."

Four-year-old Aniya Day Garrett was killed in March; her mother and mother's boyfriend are charged with aggravated murder among other charges in connection to her death.

Tuesday, Garrett returned home to find his house ransacked with multiple windows busted, apparently so the person or people responsible could get inside. An East Clevelandpolice report says electronics were taken as well.

"If you're willing to come into a home and invade it there's no telling what else you are capable of," said family friend Sister Alanda Sales-Clark. "There's no drugs; there's no rhyme; there's no reason, no sense of desperation that should drive anyone to violate someone in such a way."

Garrett says the gifts, including toys, were placed in his daughter's room. Garret says there is no sign of the person who may be responsible.

"My message to the person who did this is to stop, stop, stop. We have to stop the violence, stop the crime," said Garrett. "We have to save, save, save our children."

Garrett has repeatedly called for improvements to the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services since the death of his daughter. Tuesday, he stated how he was equally frustrated with the slow proceedings and delays in his daughter's legal case.

The Justice 4 Aniya Foundation is hosting a Skate with Santa Holiday Celebration on December 18 from 6-11 p.m. at the Pla-Mor Roller Rink in Euclid.

