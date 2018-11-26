× Funeral Monday for mother and daughter killed in Mayfield Heights

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio – A Mayfield Heights nurse and her daughter who passed away last week will be laid to rest Monday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled that 41-year-old Rebecca Pletnewski was murdered before her house was set on fire Tuesday in Mayfield Heights, killing her young daughter, 8-year-old Olivia Schneider.

Pletnewski was an ICU nurse at University Hospitals, She leaves behind a four-year-old daughter, Vivienne, who was not in the home at the time of the fire.

Schneider was in the third grade at Mayfield’s Lander Elementary School

According to the obituary, Pletnewski and Schneider’s funeral mass will be held Monday at Gesu Church in University Heights at 11 a.m., followed by a burial at Lake View Cemetery.

Pletnewski is remembered in her obituary as “a dedicated and respected MICU nurse at University Hospitals.” Her loved ones say she was passionate about the environment and social activism and that “her big smile and infectious laugh endeared her to a large circle of loyal friends.”

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that people please consider making a donation to the memorial fund in Pletnewski’s honor on GoFundMe. The funds will be used to support Vivienne’s future.

According to Schneider’s obituary, she loved being a big sister and enjoyed many activities including cheerleading, horseback riding, singing, dancing, art and science. Her loved ones say she enjoyed family get-togethers.

In lieu of flowers, Schneider’s loved ones suggest that contributing to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

