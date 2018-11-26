× Better buckle up Fido! Pets could be a distracted driving violation in Mantua

MANTUA, Ohio – The Mantua Police Department will soon consider whether your pets are distracting you behind the wheel.

A new distracted driving law goes into effect December 20.

The law states holding a pet or being distracted by a pet is a violation.

That’s in addition to writing, sending or reading a text message.

Using a cell phone to make a phone call is not against the law.

A first offense is a minor misdemeanor. A second offense within one year would be a misdemeanor of the third degree, as would any offense that causes a traffic accident, according to Mantua police.