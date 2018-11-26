4 suspects wanted in Garfield Heights armed robbery

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio - Police in Garfield Heights are investigating an armed robbery at the Steak 'n Shake on Vista Way.
Police say at 2:15 Monday morning four suspects robbed the store.
One employee was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.
Fox 8 crews at the scene also reported a bullet hole in the wall of the kitchen.
K9 from Shaker Heights were called in to assist.
Despite the K9's and a thermal imaging scan, police were not able to track down the suspects.
Police have not released a suspect description.
41.409922 -81.618643