State trooper delivers baby off North Carolina highway

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper delivered a baby on the side of a highway Saturday night.

According to WTVD, off-duty officer Sgt. Brian Maynard witnessed a couple traveling roughly 85 mph drive by him on the highway. He reportedly pulled them over for a traffic stop.

The couple in the vehicle, Jimmy and Laura Baker, were headed to the hospital, the news outlet reports. However, they were not going to make it, as the baby’s head was reportedly pushing through.

“He said ‘hey my wife is having a baby,'” Sgt. Maynard told WTVD. “I said ok well we’re going to do this right here me and you. I contacted EMS. Got them on the way. Grabbed my gloves, blanket. It was interesting. It was scary. I just tried to do the best that I could do with things I’ve seen on TV and things I had heard. Relieved that everything went good.”

Sgt. Maynard and the Bakers reportedly delivered a healthy baby girl. The family is currently resting at a local area hospital.

IT'S A GIRL! Trooper Brian Maynard delivered this precious bundle during a traffic stop. The little one, mom and dad are doing just fine @WakeMed! "I just tried to do the best I could with what I saw on 📺 she's smiling, healthy as can be," said Sgt. Maynard. @NCSHP @ABC #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Vl8icEy3BG — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) November 25, 2018

Maynard told WTVD that he plans to stay in touch with the Bakers.

“For so many years, I’ve seen a lot of death,” Sgt. Maynard reportedly said. “To be a part of the process that actually brings a life into this world is absolutely amazing.”