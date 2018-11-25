Police working to identify body found in wooded area of New Franklin

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio — Akron Police and New Franklin Police are working to determine the identity of a body that was found Saturday night.

According to Akron Police Department, a woman’s body was found by New Franklin officers around midnight. They say officials discovered the body in a wooded area off of Rex Hill Road.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation reportedly processed the scene.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to conduct an autopsy Monday, according to police.

Authorities say the woman’s name is being withheld pending positive identification and notification to her family.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will proved more details as they become available.