New system coming overnight brings rain first, then snow

CLEVELAND -- Changes! Our next system heads our way Sunday night bringing widespread rain to Northeast Ohio after midnight.

Here's a look at the overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

It’ll be a rainy Monday morning commute, but a mild one with temperatures in the mid and upper 40’s. That will all change once a strong cold front clears the area. Behind it, falling temperatures and blustery conditions. Our commute in the afternoon could be a little more challenging with snow expected as temps fall to the mid 30’s by dinnertime.

A general coating to 1″ not out of the question during the transition from rain to snow. Lake effect snow kicks in Monday evening, the snow-belts can expect 1-3″ by Tuesday morning with localized higher amounts. Scattered snow showers Tuesday with more rounds of lake effect snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. Stay tuned as we fine tune the snowfall forecast daily.

Wind increases Monday/Monday night making for a cold 48 hours. I anticipate wind chills in the teens Monday evening through Tuesday. Highs will struggle to reach freezing midweek. Bundle up and stay warm!

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

