Crews searching for source of natural gas leak at senior home in Rocky River

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — Residents at a senior home in Rocky River have been evacuated as crews search for the source of a natural gas leak in the home.

The Rocky River Fire Department says the leak occurred at Bickford Senior Living in the 21600 block of Detroit Road.

According to Chief Scott Gilman with the Lakewood Fire Department, crews were called to the scene after a resident in the senior home smelled natural gas.

He said firefighters also smelled natural gas when they arrived on scene.

Officials then reportedly shut off the gas. This shut off the heat, forcing them to evacuate 42 residents. The residents are currently sitting in ambulances.

Gilman told FOX 8 that crews from 9 different agencies responded to the incident and are actively searching for the source of the natural gas leak.

He says once the source of the leak has been identified and the heat can be turned back on, residents will be able to return to the home.

Rocky River Police Department says Detroit Road heading both east and westbound is closed at the I-90 exit ramp as a result of the leak. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 has a crew at the scene. More details will be provided as they become available.