Mild Sunday, wintry mix on the way

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The forecast contains plentiful cloud cover Sunday. Breaks of sunshine will be few and far between. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Temperatures for the 3rd day in a row will be at or above average with highs in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Changes! Rain changing to a wintry mix to eventually snow moves in tonight through Monday. Temperatures will fall into the 30’s and even lower through the middle of the week. There is the potential of accumulating lake effect snow, stay tuned.

A warning to your family or friends driving home Sunday or Monday…It might be a bit tricky if your itinerary takes you through Chicago or points west and northwest. A Rocky Mountain Low will be moving through bringing blizzard conditions and up to a half a foot of snow by Sunday afternoon.

