Fundraiser held in Parma to help displaced victims of California wildfires

PARMA, Ohio -- A family coming back to northeast Ohio to rebuild their lives after the devastating wildfires in California. Meantime, one of their loved ones still missing.

Dozens of friends and family gathered at a restaurant in Parma to raise money for the displaced wildfire victims and to pray for the safe return of Parma resident Tammie Konicki who has been in California for the past several weeks, searching for her mother Sheila Santos.

Santos was living in a mobile home park in Paradise, California where 14-people were killed. The family hasn't heard from their mom ever since.

"We haven't found our mom since the fire in California, Paradise. She's been missing and she's out there trying to find her," said Joe McMann, "Very hopeful, you always hold on to hope. I hope she's found in a hospital somewhere, just injured but alive."

The family told FOX 8 that a California coroner has recovered one body from the mobile home park that has not been identified and that they are waiting on DNA results from that victim.

Hundreds remain missing after the devastating wildfires, but the so called "camp fire" is now fully contained.