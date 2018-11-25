Endangered alert for missing Mentor man with dementia
MENTOR, Ohio – A missing adult alert has been issued by the Mentor Police Department.
Dwight Swanson was last seen driving on Miller Avenue in Euclid Saturday around 4:30 p.m.
Swanson dropped off a friend and hasn’t been seen since.
Swanson is 69-years-old and suffers from dementia.
He is a black male, 6′ tall, 170 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.
He was driving a black Chevrolet Cobalt. It’s a 2006 model with an Ohio license plate, HNN8981.
Swanson was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
Call 911 if you see Swanson or the vehicle.
41.588634 -81.532776