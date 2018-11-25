× Deer gun hunting season opens Monday

OHIO – Gun season for deer hunting in Ohio begins Monday.

State officials say gun seasons for deer hunters will be Nov. 26 through December 2 and December 15 and 16. Muzzleloader season will be January 5 through January 8, 2019.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the archery season began September 29 and continues through February 3, 2019.

The statewide bag limit is six deer with only one antlered deer. However, you cannot exceed an individual county bag limit, so make sure to check what your county allows.

Deer hunting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes past sunset.

It's almost here. Ohio’s deer-gun season opens on Monday, November 26th! Important reminders for the season: https://t.co/So61lJyRtq Join us here on a virtual ride along with Ohio’s Wildlife Officers on the opening day (Monday) deer gun! #huntohio #deerseason pic.twitter.com/kLOoWV7p1V — Ohio Div of Wildlife (@OhioDivWildlife) November 23, 2018

During the 2017-18 season, Ohio hunters checked in 186,247 harvested deer statewide.

More Ohio hunting information can be found here.