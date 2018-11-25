× Deer gun hunting season begins

OHIO – Gun season for deer hunting in Ohio began today.

According to the state of Ohio, gun seasons for deer hunters will be today through December 2 and December 15 and 16.

Muzzleloader season will be January 5 through January 8, 2019.

Archery season began September 29 and continues through February 3, 2019.

The statewide bag limit is six deer with only one antlered deer. Make sure to check what your county allows. You cannot exceed an individual county’s limit.

Deer hunting hours start 30 minutes before sunrise and 30 minutes after sunset.

During the 2017-18 season, Ohio hunters checked in 186,247 harvested deer statewide.

More Ohio hunting information can be found here.