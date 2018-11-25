Dangerous winter storm to hit midwest

CHICAGO, Illinois – The National Weather Service is warning of a dangerous winter storm on track to hit the midwest.
For Chicago the NWS is predicting blizzard-like conditions and wind gusts of 45 mph.
FlightAware reports more than 800 flight cancellations and nearly 10,000 flight delays.
This weather will impact northeast Ohio later this week.
The Fox 8 Weather team predicts a wintry mix will begin Sunday night.
We’ll alert you of any warnings or closings that affect our area on Fox 8.
