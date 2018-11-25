Dangerous winter storm to hit midwest

CHICAGO, Illinois – The National Weather Service is warning of a dangerous winter storm on track to hit the midwest.

Hazardous travel can be expected through this busy holiday travel day from the Central Plains into the Great Lakes. Areas impacted include Kansas City metro area today, and Chicago Metro area this evening and tonight. Heavy snow up to 18 inches and blizzard conditions may occur. pic.twitter.com/d42Zbh4jBL — NWS (@NWS) November 25, 2018

For Chicago the NWS is predicting blizzard-like conditions and wind gusts of 45 mph.

Major early season winter storm today thru early Mon. At least sporadic blizzard-like conditions this eve-tonight will cause dangerous & even life-threatening travel. Power outages psbl from downed tree limbs onto powerlines. Mon. AM commute impacted in NE IL & NW IN. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/mq95N8Gteo — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 25, 2018

FlightAware reports more than 800 flight cancellations and nearly 10,000 flight delays.

This weather will impact northeast Ohio later this week.

Watching trends for #LakeEffect snow mid week for primary and maybe secondary #Snowbelt. Atmospheric profile of temps, wind, and moisture levels Tuesday night into Wednesday. It shows higher inversion level with deep moisture which means #Snow! #OHwx #PAwx #CLEwx #ThisIsCLE #NWS pic.twitter.com/LAP2oqScjy — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) November 25, 2018

The Fox 8 Weather team predicts a wintry mix will begin Sunday night.

