Cleveland officer injured chasing suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a pursuit that left an officer injured Sunday.

An officer was in his patrol car following a suspect who was on foot around 4:45 a.m. near Lee Road and Cloverside Avenue.

During that pursuit the officer crashed into a wall, according to a press release from Cleveland police.

The officer was injured in the crash.

He’s being treated for air bag abrasions and a knee injury at Southpointe hospital.

Cleveland police have released very little information about the incident, including detail about the initial pursuit and what crime was under investigation when the accident happened.

The officer has not been identified.