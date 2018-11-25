Cleveland Browns run all over Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio – A Browns win in Cincinnati Sunday would mean Cleveland could get out of the bottom of the AFC North.

The Browns scored a touchdown on the opening drive.

The Browns held the Bengals to a field goal and then blocked the kick.

The Browns drove it right back to the end zone.

The Browns then marched it back down the field and punched it back in.

Damarious Randall picked off Andy Dalton to give Cleveland back the ball at the 50.

DAMARIOUS RANDALL WITH THE TAKEAWAY‼️ pic.twitter.com/YWaYezuNfh — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 25, 2018

Randall picks off Dalton and then hands the ball to Hue Jackson. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) November 25, 2018

Baker Mayfield connected with Nick Chubb for 14 more and back in the end zone.

What a catch by Chubb. 3 TD passes for Mayfield in the first half, #Browns lead 28-0 over the #Bengals — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) November 25, 2018

Cleveland recovered a Bengals fumble and scored again.

Mayfield finds Fells wide open in the back of the end zone!#CINvsCLE pic.twitter.com/6kZf7toa3p — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 25, 2018

Browns lead 35-7.

Andy Dalton is now questionable for return.

INJURY UPDATE: QB Andy Dalton reported with a right thumb injury. His return is questionable.#CLEvsCIN — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 25, 2018

The #Browns are crowd surfing in Cincinnati—tells you all you need to know about this game so far. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) November 25, 2018

The Browns are coming off a bye week and a big win against the Falcons.

The Bengals arrive fresh off two losses.

The Browns fired Hue Jackson in October. The Bengals hired him as a special assistant to the head coach in November.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says he’s excited about the matchup.

“I’m excited. Anytime you get to play someone that you’re familiar with, it’s always fun,” Mayfield said at a press conference on November 21.

.@bakermayfield is feelin’ it … in the air tonight 🥁 pic.twitter.com/UykDWINdLY — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 25, 2018

The Browns travel to Houston next week to take on the Texans.