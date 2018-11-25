Cleveland Browns run all over Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio – A Browns win in Cincinnati Sunday would mean Cleveland could get out of the bottom of the AFC North.
The Browns scored a touchdown on the opening drive.
The Browns held the Bengals to a field goal and then blocked the kick.
The Browns drove it right back to the end zone.
The Browns then marched it back down the field and punched it back in.
Damarious Randall picked off Andy Dalton to give Cleveland back the ball at the 50.
Baker Mayfield connected with Nick Chubb for 14 more and back in the end zone.
Cleveland recovered a Bengals fumble and scored again.
Browns lead 35-7.
Andy Dalton is now questionable for return.
The Browns are coming off a bye week and a big win against the Falcons.
The Bengals arrive fresh off two losses.
The Browns fired Hue Jackson in October. The Bengals hired him as a special assistant to the head coach in November.
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says he’s excited about the matchup.
“I’m excited. Anytime you get to play someone that you’re familiar with, it’s always fun,” Mayfield said at a press conference on November 21.
Cleveland Browns Inactives:
No. Pos. Player
9 QB Drew Stanton
10 WR Da’Mari Scott
31 DB Juston Burris
69 OL Desmond Harrison
86 TE Pharaoh Brown
92 DL Chad Thomas
94 DL Carl Davis
The Browns travel to Houston next week to take on the Texans.