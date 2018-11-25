Cleveland Browns head to Cincinnati to face Hue Jackson and the Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio – A Browns win in Cincinnati Sunday would mean Cleveland could get out of the bottom of the AFC North.

The Browns are coming off a bye week and a big win against the Falcons.

The Bengals arrive fresh off two losses.

The Browns fired Hue Jackson in October. The Bengals hired him as a special assistant to the head coach in November.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says he’s excited about the matchup.

“I’m excited. Anytime you get to play someone that you’re familiar with, it’s always fun,” Mayfield said at a press conference on November 21.

Cleveland Browns Inactives:

No. Pos. Player

9 QB Drew Stanton

10 WR Da’Mari Scott

31 DB Juston Burris

69 OL Desmond Harrison

86 TE Pharaoh Brown

92 DL Chad Thomas

94 DL Carl Davis

The game is at 1 p.m.

The Browns travel to Houston next week to take on the Texans.