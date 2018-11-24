Winterfest ceremony lights up the holiday season at Public Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND—Winterfest is back again and with the Downtown Cleveland Alliance event comes the official kickoff to the 2018 holiday season.

The event happens every year at Public Square and is complete with everything from free carriage rides to free ice-skating.

“Everything is so beautiful and we just love coming down here every year,” said Courtney Weis, who brought her son to the event.

There is now a 48-foot tall holiday tree covered in lights at Public Square.

Saturday evening, the crowd at Winterfest could not have been happier as hundreds of thousands of twinkling lights were seen on all of the different displays.

“It puts you in a Christmas mood, a very festive mood,” said Georgettia Pickett, of Cleveland.

The displays will be up and open to the public throughout the holiday season.

