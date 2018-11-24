‘Storage Wars’ star sells unit with $7.5 million cash inside
A $500 purchase made one man a millionaire in minutes.
That’s according to ‘Storage Wars’ auctioneer Dan Dotson.
He says a woman told him her husband bought one of his lockers and got the surprise of a lifetime when he finally got it open.
$7.5 million in cash was inside a safe inside that locker, according to Dotson.
So who did the locker belong to before it was auctioned?
That is currently a mystery, but that person apparently wants their money back.
According to The Blast, the person who bought the unit gave the money back for a $1.2 million reward.