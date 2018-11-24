× ‘Storage Wars’ star sells unit with $7.5 million cash inside

A $500 purchase made one man a millionaire in minutes.

That’s according to ‘Storage Wars’ auctioneer Dan Dotson.

He says a woman told him her husband bought one of his lockers and got the surprise of a lifetime when he finally got it open.

$7.5 million in cash was inside a safe inside that locker, according to Dotson.

So who did the locker belong to before it was auctioned?

That is currently a mystery, but that person apparently wants their money back.

This unit sells for 500 bucks, buyer finds 7.5 million cash, attorney reaches out on behalf of the previous owner & nicely offers 1.2 million dollars back in return for all money back.

What would you do?

According to The Blast, the person who bought the unit gave the money back for a $1.2 million reward.