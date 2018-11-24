× Shots fired, woman killed after argument breaks out in Florida Walmart

OCALA, Fla. — An argument Saturday at a Florida Walmart garden center ended when a woman was fatally shot several time.

The victim, 30, died at a hospital, Ocala Police Department said.

The “domestic argument” started in the garden center and then the woman went in the store and screamed for help, police said on social media. Employees tried to intervene before the gunfire.

1 of 2: The incident began as a domestic argument between a male and female in the Garden Center. Once inside the store, the female screamed for help. Walmart personnel called 911 and attempted to intervene. The male shot the female, fled the scene, and is at large. — Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) November 24, 2018

The suspect, who is 55, fled on a bicycle and was caught. He had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was hospitalized, authorities said. Police also said via Twitter that they will be releasing a photo of the suspect as soon as possible.

2 of 2: The suspect has been identified and we will be posting his photo as soon as possible. The female victim has been pronounced deceased and we are working to make contact with next of kin. There are no additional victims. — Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) November 24, 2018

UPDATE: The suspect, a 55 year old black male, is in custody. He has a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but is alive and is being transported to a local hospital. — Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) November 24, 2018

No details about the woman have been released by police, who were trying to reach her relatives.

The Ocala Fire Department said on Facebook that emergency responders returned to the shooting scene to treat three people. One person, injured while trying to flee the shooting, was taken to a hospital.