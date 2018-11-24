× Shootout at the Shoe: No. 4 Wolverines at No. 10 Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes and the Wolverines each bring 10-1 records into Saturday’s match up.

Ohio State took a 7-0 lead over Michigan in the first three minutes of the game.

Michigan followed up with a field goal.

Neither team added any more points to the board until the beginning of the 2nd quarter.

Ohio State leads 7-6.

The champion wins the Big Ten East and faces Northwestern in next week’s Big Ten Championship Game.

Michigan lost its season opener to Notre Da m e.

Ohio State lost to Purdue in an upset October 20.

Jim Harbaugh has never beaten Ohio State as Michigan’s head coach, and Urban Meyer has never lost to the Wolverines during his time in Columbus.

The last time Michigan beat Ohio State was days before the Buckeyes announced Meyer as its new head coach in 2011.