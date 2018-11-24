Shootout at the Shoe: No. 4 Wolverines at No. 10 Buckeyes

Posted 8:23 am, November 24, 2018, by , Updated at 12:52PM, November 24, 2018

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on as they play the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half of the the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes and the Wolverines each bring 10-1 records into Saturday’s match up.

Ohio State took a 7-0 lead over Michigan in the first three minutes of the game.

Michigan followed up with a field goal.

Neither team added any more points to the board until the beginning of the 2nd quarter.

Related Story
‘Here’s hoping that tea* up north gets another L’: Governor Kasich declares Nove*ber 24 Scarlet Letter Saturday

Ohio State leads 7-6.

The champion wins the Big Ten East and faces Northwestern in next week’s Big Ten Championship Game.

Michigan lost its season opener to Notre Dame.

Ohio State lost to Purdue in an upset October 20.

Jim Harbaugh has never beaten Ohio State as Michigan’s head coach, and Urban Meyer has never lost to the Wolverines during his time in Columbus.

The last time Michigan beat Ohio State was days before the Buckeyes announced Meyer as its new head coach in 2011.