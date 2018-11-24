Services set for teacher killed in Shaker Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - Funeral services have been set for Shaker Heights elementary school teacher Aisha Fraser.

Fraser was killed November 17 in a domestic violence incident.

Her estranged husband, former judge Lance Mason, was arrested and charged with felonious assault for slamming his car into a police cruiser while trying to flee the scene.

He has not yet been charged with her murder.

Mason had previously been convicted and jailed for assaulting her.

A memorial service will be held for Aisha Fraser Saturday, December 8 at 11 a.m. at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Friday, November 30 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Calhoun Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Mason is being held without bond.

The Shaker Heights Parent Teacher’s Association has set up a GoFundMe to help her children.

