Services set for teacher killed in Shaker Heights

November 24, 2018

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - Funeral services have been set for Shaker Heights elementary school teacher Aisha Fraser.

Fraser was killed November 17 in a domestic violence incident.

Her estranged husband, former judge Lance Mason, was arrested and charged with felonious assault for slamming his car into a police cruiser while trying to flee the scene. 

He has not yet been charged with her murder.

Mason had previously been convicted and jailed for assaulting her.

A memorial service will be held for Aisha Fraser Saturday, December 8 at 11 a.m. at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Friday, November 30 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Calhoun Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Mason is being held without bond. 

The Shaker Heights Parent Teacher’s Association has set up a GoFundMe to help her children.

