Police: Man shot to death in Canton following fight

CANTON, Ohio – Canton police are investigating a shooting death following an incident Thursday night.

Police found 42-year-old James Nathaniel Howard laying in a driveway in the 1700 block of Sandwith Avenue SW around 5:20 p.m.

Howard had been shot two times, according to a press release from Canton police.

He was transported to Aultman Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say Howard had been in a physical altercation inside the home before the shooting.

The Canton Police Department has filed warrants on two people following the shooting death.

Arsenio Smith is wanted for murder and tampering with evidence.

Ashley Singleton faces charges for obstruction of justice.

Canton police have not released further details about the shooting.