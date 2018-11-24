Patchy drizzle through the evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A few showers and pockets of drizzle continue through this evening, otherwise clouds hang tough. Temperatures will drop to around 40° overnight. Unfortunately, it looks like clouds will win out again tomorrow with minimal breaks of sun early. Temperatures for the 3rd day in a row will be at or above average with highs in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Changes! Rain changing to a wintry mix to eventually snow moves in Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will fall into the 30’s and even lower through the middle of the week. There is the potential of accumulating lake effect snow, stay tuned.

Warning to your family or friends driving home Sunday or Monday…It might be a bit tricky if your itinerary takes you through Chicago or points west and northwest. A Rocky Mountain Low will be moving through bringing blizzard conditions and up to a half a foot of snow by Sunday afternoon.

Here's a look at the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: