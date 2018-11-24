Parma woman searches for missing mother after deadly California wildfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio -- It's been two weeks since a local woman has heard from her mother who lived in an area of California that was devastated by the northern California wildfire. The woman fears the worst, but is hoping for the best.

Parma resident Tammie Konicki says her mother Sheila Santos was living in a mobile home park in Paradise, California where a catastrophic fire killed 14 people. She hasn't heard from her mom since.

"I call her phone and all II get is her voicemail. Hopefully we can find some news out so we can have closure or find her," Konicki said.

Konicki is hoping for the best. She hopes her mother is in a hospital's burn unit but says she knows it's a long shot.

"I'm always keeping hope alive," Konicki said.

The coroner has one body from the mobile home park that has not been identified. Konicki is waiting on DNA results from that victim to see if it's her mother.

"We have to prepare for both that's just unfortunate. I'm preparing for both and hoping for the best," Konicki said.

Konicki drove 60 hours across the country to try to get answers about her mom.

Several of her relatives lost everything in the fire and have to move back to Parma to start over.

A fundraiser to help her displaced relatives is being held Sunday at Bleachers Sports Bar on Ridge Road in Parma from 2 to 5 p.m. The purchase of a $25 wristband will get you food and drinks.

There will also be several raffles.

"People back in Ohio have been phenomenal. The generosity pouring out to me and my family is phenomenal because they're helping us to be able to bring the family back," Konicki said.

Hundreds of people are still missing or have not been identified after the massive and deadly wildfire in northern California.

