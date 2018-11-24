Ohio State Marching Band rings in holidays during rivalry game halftime show

COLUMBUS — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and not just because the Buckeyes gave arch-rival Michigan a beat down in Saturday’s game, but because the holidays are approaching and the best damn band in the land rang in the season.

During their halftime show performance Saturday, The Ohio State University Marching Band celebrated the holidays by performing a mix of classical and modern holiday favorites, such as “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and “Carol of the Bells,” as well as the themes from “Elf” and “the Polar Express.”

The band marched in formation resembling Buddy the Elf, the train from Polar Express and as holiday bells. They also marched in a Grinch formation, which was very fitting considering they played their rivals from up north.

The band ended the show by spelling out “Happy Holidays.”

More on TBDBITL, here.