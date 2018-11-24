Scarlet Letter Saturday: No. 4 Wolverines at No. 10 Buckeyes
COLU
MBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes and the Wolverines each bring 10-1 records into Saturday’s match up.
The cha
mpion wins the Big Ten East and faces Northwestern in next week’s Big Ten Cha mpionship Game. Michigan lost its season opener to Notre Da me.
Ohio State lost to Purdue in an upset October 20.
Ji
m Harbaugh has never beaten Ohio State as Michigan’s head coach, and Urban Meyer has never lost to the Wolverines during his time in Colu mbus.
The last time
Michigan beat Ohio State was days before the Buckeyes announced Meyer as its new head coach in 2011.
The ga
me airs at 12 p. m. on Fox 8.
40.014190 -83.030914