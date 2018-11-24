× Scarlet Letter Saturday: No. 4 Wolverines at No. 10 Buckeyes

COLU M BUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes and the Wolverines each bring 10-1 records into Saturday’s m atch up.

The cha m pion wins the Big Ten East and faces Northwestern in next week’s Big Ten Cha m pionship Game.

M ichigan lost its season opener to Notre Da m e.

Ohio State lost to Purdue in an upset October 20.

Ji m Harbaugh has never beaten Ohio State as M ichigan’s head coach, and Urban M eyer has never lost to the Wolverines during his time in Colu m bus.

The last time M ichigan beat Ohio State was days before the Buckeyes announced M eyer as its new head coach in 2011.

The ga m e airs at 12 p. m . on Fox 8.