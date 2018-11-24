New distracted driving enforcement in Mantua: Hands off your pets

MANTUA, Ohio – The Mantua Police Department is preparing for a new distracted driving law.

It goes into effect December 20.

Writing, sending or reading a text will be against the law.

The law states holding a pet or being distracted by a pet is a violation as well.

Using a cell phone to make a phone call is not against the law.

A first offense is a minor misdemeanor. A second offense within one year would be a misdemeanor of the third degree, as would any offense that causes a traffic accident, according to Mantua police.