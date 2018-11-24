French President Macron condemns violence at Paris protests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARIS -- French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned violence by protesters at demonstrations in the French capital against rising fuel taxes and his government.

Macron said in a strongly worded tweet: "Shame on those who attacked (police). Shame on those who were violent against other citizens ... No place for this violence in the Republic."

Earlier Saturday, protesters burned large plywood sheets and other material in the middle of several streets in central Paris, sending up large columns of smoke. Demonstrators also hurled rocks and other projectiles at police, who responded by firing tear gas and bursts from water cannons.

Police tried to push back the protesters, at times beating back demonstrators with baton strikes and dragging them away.

At least 20 people were hurt in the protests, including one with more serious injuries. Dozens of people have been arrested.