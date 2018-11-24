Community remembers Cleveland reporter during memorial service

CLEVELAND — More than 200 people remembered Cleveland.com reporter Nikki Delamotte during a memorial service at Cleveland State University Saturday.

The Cleveland.com reporter was found dead on earlier this month in a mobile home park near Toledo. Police say she was shot three times; her uncle was shot once in the head. Police on Wednesday said they believe it was a murder-suicide.

Nikki’s family and close friends thanked everyone for coming to honor her life in a statement reading,

“We want to thank everyone for coming today and honoring Nikki’s life. The amount of community support and outpouring of kindness has been deeply moving. It’s been very gratifying to see just how much of a positive impact Nikki’s work and life has had and will continue to have here in Cleveland.”

Her loved ones have also created a GoFundMe account in her honor. The creators of the account said all money raised from the GoFundMe will be used to “support to her mother Jo (and cat Sadie), her boyfriend Bob, and her cats who she adored, Phoebe and Bailey.”

Nikki made a career of celebrating the city and what it has to offer. In addition to her work with Cleveland.com, Cleveland Scene and the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University, Nikki wrote a book titled, “100 things to do in Cleveland before you die.”

