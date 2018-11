CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police spotted a stolen car Saturday at 2:40 a.m. near W. 65th Street and Clark Avenue.

The car had been stolen in an aggravated robbery, according to police.

Police say officers pursued the suspect for twenty miles before calling it off.

Cleveland police say officers still got the suspect.

Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested the suspect, according to a press release.

No one was hurt.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity.