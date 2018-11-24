Caught on camera: Suspects wanted in Steelyard Commons crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating three separate crimes where suspects were caught on camera at stores at Steelyard Commons.

The Cleveland Police Second District Detective Bureau are looking for the man and woman captured on this security camera. Police say the two went on a shopping spree using a stolen wallet.





If you recognize these suspects, please contact officer Frank Ambrose at (216)623-5218.

On November 19, security cameras rolled while this woman shopped at the Steelyard Commons Target store.

The Cleveland Police Second District Detective Bureau say the woman used a stolen credit card and spent more than $1,700.

The vehicle observed picking her up appears to be a grey/blue mini van with a broken back window covered with plastic. If you recognize this suspect or the vehicle, please contact officer Frank Ambrose at (216)623-5218.

Police are also looking for suspects in a crime from November 18.

Investigators say five people filled up multiple shopping carts at the Burlington store and ran out.

They left in an early 2000 green 4-door Pontiac Grand Am, along with a second vehicle described as a blue Chrysler minivan.







If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any knowledge of this crime, please contact Detective Janet Murphy at email JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us or PH 216-623-5218.