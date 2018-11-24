Buckeyes give Wolverines a beating

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes are giving the Wolverines a beat down at the Shoe.

Ohio State leads 48-25.

The champion wins the Big Ten East and faces Northwestern in next week’s Big Ten Championship Game.

Michigan lost its season opener to Notre Dame.

Ohio State lost to Purdue in an upset October 20.

Jim Harbaugh has never beaten Ohio State as Michigan’s head coach, and Urban Meyer has never lost to the Wolverines during his time in Columbus.

The last time Michigan beat Ohio State was days before the Buckeyes announced Meyer as its new head coach in 2011.