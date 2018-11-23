Three men rob Akron store while posing as ‘special investigators’

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is asking for the public’s help after three men robbed a store Wednesday night.

The robbery happened at The Hill Convenience Store on North Main Street near East Salome Avenue at about 9 p.m.

Akron police said the suspects were wearing matching black jackets with security patches on the shoulder. They told employees they were “special investigators” before taking cash and cell phones.

The men fled in a white Chevrolet HHR with temporary tags.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, , or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text “TIPSCO” to 274637 with the tip. Calls can remain anonymous.