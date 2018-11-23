× Search continues for kidnapped North Carolina teen

LUMBERTON, N.C.— The FBI and other police agencies are continuing their search to find a 13-year-old girl kidnapped from a North Carolina mobile home park.

Police say they’ve canvassed several areas in Robeson County for in their search for Hania Noelia Aguilar. They’ve also reached out to businesses for surveillance video and followed close to 800 leads.

Relatives say the eighth-grader went outside on Nov. 5 to start a relative’s SUV to prepare to leave for the bus stop. Police say a man then forced her into an SUV and drove off.

Authorities said the SUV was later found in Lumberton, several miles from the mobile home park.

The FBI has increased its reward for information that leads to Aguilar to $25,000. Anyone with information should call 910-272-5871.

