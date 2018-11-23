Rainy pattern starting off the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Friday’s high temperature of 51°F is the first time we broke 50°F since November 6th!

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

This pleasant albeit brief break from this persistent cold pattern that set up shop on October 11th will last a few days before the chill returns on Monday.

A rainy pattern will greet the start of our weekend, but will taper off to scattered showers by the mid-afternoon hours on Saturday. Sunday, for obvious reasons (see the 8-day below), is our pick day of the weekend.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

