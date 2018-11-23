Photos capture 7 Kentucky state police officers posing with infant children

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Photos of Kentucky State troopers and their new arrivals have gone viral, and honestly they’re just too cute.

Seven troopers were reportedly expecting babies around the same time.

Photographer Vicky Puckett of HUEit Photography by Vicky Lea told FOX 8 the troopers wives came up with the idea of a group photoshoot while they were all pregnant together.

The group gathered in Georgetown, a city about 20 miles north of Lexington, Sunday afternoon for the session.

The session took about two hours and was chaotic at times, but “with seven babies we were bound to have crying babies,” Puckett said.

Puckett explained the wives helped pose the babies while she shot the images.

She said they “really wanted to show the softer side of the police officers. They are all out protecting us every day and they come home to these adorable babies!”

HUEit Photography is also hosting a First Responder Giveaway to continue showing thanks and appreciation for first responders. According to her website, Puckett will be giving away seven complimentary family mini sessions to seven families of first responders. Winners will be chosen Monday.

Hopefully, this means more beautiful and heartfelt photos celebrating first responders will take over the internet in the near future.

You can see more of Puckett’s work on her website, here.