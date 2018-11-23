× Ohio troopers seize $23,640 worth of Oxycodone pills

WALBRIDGE, Ohio– Troopers seized more than $23,000 worth of Oxycodone pills and marijuana during a traffic stop in Wood County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The patrol pulled over a Jeep on Interstate 280 for a brake light violation on Nov. 15.

During the stop, troopers noticed the smell of pot and searched the car, the highway patrol said. That’s when they discovered 693 Oxycodone pills.

The driver, Noel Lott, 42, of Mansfield, was taken to the Wood County Jail. He’s charged with possession and trafficking in schedule II drugs and could face up to 16 years in prison, if convicted.