Road Trip: ‘Tis the Season
Breezewood Garden & Gifts
17600 Chillicothe Road
Chagrin Falls, OH 44023
440.543.2124
www.breezewoodgardens.com
A Christmas Story House
3159 W. 11th St.
Cleveland, OH 44109
216-298-4919
www.achristmasstoryhouse.com
Hixson’s Inc.
14125 Detroit Rd.
Cleveland, OH 44107
219-521-9277
www.hixonsinc.com
Transitional Design
601 Towpath Trail
Broadview Heights, OH 44147
440-627-6390
www.transitionaldesign.net
Christmas World
1760 W Prospect Rd.
Ashtabula, OH 44004
440-992-8843
https://www.facebook.com/Christmas-World-130646515642/
Puritas Nursery
19201 Puritas Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44135
219-267-5350
http://puritasnursery.com/Puritas_Nursery/Welcome.html
Sanctuary on Green
1936 S Green Rd.
Cleveland, OH 44121
219-691-1936
http://sanctuaryongreen.com/home
Chagrin Valley Antiques
15605 Chillicothe Rd.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-338-1800
https://www.facebook.com/Chagrinvalleyantiques/
Catherine’s Christmas
910 E Main St.
Geneva, Oh 44041
440-466-3545
https://www.facebook.com/catherineschristmas.ohio/
Dean’s Nursery
3984 Porter Rd.
Westlake, OH 44145
440-871-2050
www.deansgreenhouse.com
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
714 N Portage Path
Akron, OH 44303
330-836-5533
www.stanhywet.org