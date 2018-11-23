Northeast Ohio ice skating rinks where you can show off your skills

CLEVELAND– Looking for something to do during this chilly weather? Grab the kids or a few friends, and head to one of these Northeast Ohio ice arenas.

Outdoor:

Cleveland Foundation Ice Rink

50 Public Square, Cleveland

Nov. 24 to Feb. 28. Hours vary by day.

Tickets are $10 with skate rental and $7 if you bring your own skates.

Cleveland Monsters Skating Rink

In front of Regal Cinemas, Crocker Park, Westlake

Nov. 17 to Jan. 6. Check website for hours.

$7 for tickets. Skate rental is $3.

The Ice Rink at Lock 3

200 S. Main St., Akron

Open starting Nov. 24. Check the calendar for dates and times.

Skating is $4 with skate rental and $2 if your bring your own.

The Rink at Wade Oval

10820 East Blvd., Cleveland, Ohio 44106

Expected to open Nov. 23, but it’s been delayed. Hours vary by day. Call the hotline, at 216-707-5033, to make sure the rink is open.

Admission is $2. Skate rentals are $3.

Indoor:

Center Ice Sports Complex

8319 Port Jackson Ave. NW, North Canton

Year-round hockey and figure skating, as well as public skate sessions. Check the schedule for available dates and times.

Open skating is $7. Skate rental is $3.

C.E. Orr Ice Arena

22550 Milton Dr., Euclid

Open skating most Fridays and Saturdays. The schedule is available here.

Admission is $5 and skate rental is $2.50.

Cleveland Heights Community Center Ice Rink

1 Monticello Blvd., Cleveland Heights

Open skating daily during designated times. Click here for the schedule.

Admission is $5 for those without ID card. Skate rental is $2.

Gilmour Academy Ice Arena

2045 SOM Center Rd., Gates Mills

Rink is open to the public most Saturdays and Sundays. Check the schedule here.

It’s $8 per skater. Gilmour students get $2 off with ID.

Hamilton Ice Arena

21018 Hilliard Blvd., Rocky River

Open through March. Schedule listed here.

Call ahead for prices.

John M. Coyne Recreation Center

7600 Memphis Ave., Cleveland

Schedules for open figure skating and public sessions here.

Prices range from $3 to $13.

Kent State Ice Arena

650 Loop Rd., Kent

The website lists dates and times.

General admission is $7, but $3 for KSU students with ID. Skate rental is $3.

Mentor Ice Arena

8600 Munson Rd., Mentor

Times for open skating can be found here.

Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for ages 17 and under, and $5 for ages 60 and over. Skate rental is $3.

North Olmsted Recreation Center Ice Rink

26000 Lorain Rd., North Olmsted

Open skating daily.

Admission starts at $4. Rent skates for $2.50.

OBM Arena

15381 Royalton Rd., Strongsville

Check the open skate calendar online.

It’s $8 for public skating and $3 to rent skates.

The Pond

9999 East Washington St., Chagrin Falls

Ice schedule available here.

Admission is $6. Children 4 and under are free. It’s $4 for skate rental.

Serpentini Winterhurst Arena

14740 Lakewood Heights Blvd., Cleveland

Check the calendar here.

Open skating is $5 for Lakewood resident and $8 for non-residents. Skate rentals are $3.

Thornton Park Ice Arena

3301 Warrensville Center Rd., Shaker Heights

Daily schedule listed here.

Non-residents can open skate for $6. Other rates for Shaker Heights residents. Skate rental is $3.