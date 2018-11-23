Man found asleep at intersection with child in back seat, South Euclid police say

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — A man has been arrested after police allegedly found him asleep in the driver’s seat of his car with his daughter in the backseat.

According to a Facebook post from South Euclid Police, officers found the 47-year-old man asleep in his vehicle at the intersection of South Green and Mayfield Roads around 3 a.m. Thursday.

The man allegedly failed several field sobriety tests. He was then arrested.

He was reportedly charged with an OVI, five additional traffic offenses and with endangering children.

Officers said the man’s nine-year-old daughter was sleeping in the backseat of the vehicle.

According to police, the man was already under court suspension for an OVI and he has three previous convictions for OVIs on his record.