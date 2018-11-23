Local retailers gear up for Small Business Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Shopping small will be big business this weekend as millions plan to shop local during Small Business Saturday.

According to the National Retail Federation, of the 67 million people expected to shop Saturday, 78% say they will support small businesses.

"I think it's really important to support your local vendors," said Shelley Turk, owner of the Cuyahoga Collective in Lakewood.

"Shopping small ends up supporting your community as a whole as well and it feels good when you get something from a local business. It's a unique gift that you may not find anywhere else."

Since the creation of Small Business Saturday in 2010, shopping local has become a big moneymaker for small businesses. Inside the pop up shop, Home for the Holidays, in Lakewood, owner and curator Maureen Koopman says each sale is personal.

"When you shop small, it's not about buying a CEO a new vacation home," said Maureen Koopman, the curator and owner of Lakewood's pop up boutique Home for the Holidays. "It's about people getting wonderful gifts for their family for Christmas or maybe dance lessons for their children or baseball teams fees. So it mean so much more."

Shopping small does not end with buying clothes, locally owned restaurants are also hoping to see an uptick in business as shoppers tire of Thanksgiving leftovers.

"Chicago's home of Chicken and Waffles is more than just a restaurant," explained General Manager Sandy Armani Mills. "Our goal is to pull and embrace Cleveland and take pride in it and make sure they [customers] have an experience when they come here."

It's that hometown feel, small business owners say they hope will pull shoppers into their stores and restaurants this weekend.