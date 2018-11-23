COLU M BUS — Governor Kasich has once again declared a Scarlet Letter Saturday as Ohio’s favorite football tea m plays “that tea m up north.”

Kasich tweeted his declaration Friday m orning, in anticipation of the big rivalry m atch between Ohio State and M ichigan, including a resolution m arked with red lines over all m ‘s. He said,

“While Ohio loses the letter M to m orrow, here’s hoping that tea m up north gets another L.”

The governor urges “all Ohioans to avoid using the letter ‘ M ‘” on the day of the ga m e, also known as Scarlet Letter Saturday, a tradition that began in 2013.

This year’s full resolution is as follows:

While Ohio loses the letter ❌ to❌orrow, here’s hoping that tea❌ up north gets another L. Ready for Scarlet Letter Saturday? #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/pLVihdmBGW — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) November 23, 2018

Since the first Scarlet Letter Saturday, Ohio State has not only swept TTUN, but also had four 12-win seasons, so m ething that M ichigan has reportedly only acco m plished once in the past 100 years.

Kasich re m inds Ohians that TTUN has not “won in Colu m bus since Myspace was a thing, gas cost $1.51 and hanging chads do m inated the news in Florida.”

Governor Kasich and Lieutenant Governor M ary Taylor ask Ohioans to not only avoid using the letter m , but to cheer The Ohio State University Buckeyes to victory in the 115th edition of The Ga m e and celebrate the greatest rivalry in sports.

No. 10 Ohio State kicks off against No. 4 M ichigan at noon in the Horseshoe.

