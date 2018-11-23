COLU
MBUS — Governor Kasich has once again declared a Scarlet Letter Saturday as Ohio’s favorite football tea m plays “that tea m up north.”
Kasich tweeted his declaration Friday
morning, in anticipation of the big rivalry match between Ohio State and Michigan, including a resolution marked with red lines over all m‘s. He said,
“While Ohio loses the letter
Mto morrow, here’s hoping that tea mup north gets another L.”
The governor urges “all Ohioans to avoid using the letter ‘
M‘” on the day of the ga me, also known as Scarlet Letter Saturday, a tradition that began in 2013.
This year’s full resolution is as follows:
Since the first Scarlet Letter Saturday, Ohio State has not only swept TTUN, but also had four 12-win seasons, so
mething that Michigan has reportedly only acco mplished once in the past 100 years.
Kasich re
minds Ohians that TTUN has not “won in Colu mbus since Myspace was a thing, gas cost $1.51 and hanging chads do minated the news in Florida.”
Governor Kasich and Lieutenant Governor
Mary Taylor ask Ohioans to not only avoid using the letter m, but to cheer The Ohio State University Buckeyes to victory in the 115th edition of The Ga me and celebrate the greatest rivalry in sports.
No. 10 Ohio State kicks off against No. 4
Michigan at noon in the Horseshoe. More on the Ohio State football, here.