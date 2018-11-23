‘Here’s hoping that tea* up north gets another L’: Governor Kasich declares Nove*ber 24 Scarlet Letter Saturday

COLUMBUS — Governor Kasich has once again declared a Scarlet Letter Saturday as Ohio’s favorite football team plays “that team up north.”

Kasich tweeted his declaration Friday morning, in anticipation of the big rivalry match between Ohio State and Michigan, including a resolution marked with red lines over all m‘s.  He said,

“While Ohio loses the letter M tomorrow, here’s hoping that team up north gets another L.”

The governor urges “all Ohioans to avoid using the letter ‘M‘” on the day of the game, also known as Scarlet Letter Saturday, a tradition that began in 2013.

This year’s full resolution is as follows:

Since the first Scarlet Letter Saturday, Ohio State has not only swept TTUN, but also had four 12-win seasons, something that Michigan has reportedly only accomplished once in the past 100 years.

Kasich reminds Ohians that TTUN has not “won in Columbus since Myspace was a thing, gas cost $1.51 and hanging chads dominated the news in Florida.”

Governor Kasich and Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor ask Ohioans to not only avoid using the letter m, but to cheer The Ohio State University Buckeyes to victory in the 115th edition of The Game and celebrate the greatest rivalry in sports.

No. 10 Ohio State kicks off against No. 4 Michigan at noon in the Horseshoe.

