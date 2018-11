CLEVELAND– A man was shot and killed following a fight in Cleveland early Friday morning.

It happened on Case Court near East 40th Street just after midnight.

The Cleveland Division of Police said the victim and suspect were fighting when the 24-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. When officers arrived, people were trying to administer aid.

The man was taken to University Hospitals, where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating.