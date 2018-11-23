Eastlake police investigating strong armed robbery at Walmart on Thanksgiving

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Eastlake police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a strong armed robbery at Walmart.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the theft happened around 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving .

The suspect was captured on surveillance video walking out of the store with a cart full of electronics.

Police believe he was with two other people when he first arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eastlake Police Department at 440-951-1400 and ask for Ptl. Ward.