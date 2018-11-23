Cold today; Widespread rain this weekend

A cold morning for your ‘shop ’til you drop’ Black Friday extravaganza!  Black Friday shoppers, no deal in the temperature department!

By daybreak temperatures will be between 20-25°.  Wall-to-wall sunshine Friday will boost you with some vitamin D energy after an early wake-up for early bird specials! Plus temperatures will finally warm a bit with highs reaching the mid 40’s.  Enjoy!

Widespread rain is expected on Saturday so Sunday is the pick day of the weekend. It may be a great time to think about putting up the outdoor Christmas decorations.