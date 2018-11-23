× Cleveland Metroparks toboggan chutes open

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio– The Cleveland Metroparks toboggan chutes open at noon on Friday.

The Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation features two 700-foot chutes that drop 70 feet reaching speeds of 50 mph. They can operate with or without snow.

Tobogganing is available Fridays from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturdays noon to 10:30 p.m. and Sundays noon to 5 p.m.

All-day tickets are $12 for adults, and $10 for children 11 and under. One ride is $6.

Gloves are required and riders must be at least 42 inches tall.

More information here